E/R: A Homeless Blind Saved Of Ejection

A visually impaired man , Mr Akwasi Mensah who for some time sneaks to sleep in his room following ejection attempt by his Landlord has received timely intervention by Mr. Owen Kwame Frimpong ,the CEO of the Darling Boy Fun Club in Asamankese of the Eastern Region .

Speaking to the media at Asamankese having presented an amount of Gh¢ 1,500 to the blind man stressed that , the man who seeks refuge outside the house during daytime relating to unpaid rent arrears only goes back to the house during the night to avert the landlord notifications , a situation Mr Frimpong subscribed as worrying and called for immediate salvage .

Prior to the intervention to the visually impaired , the CEO and members of the Fun Club with kind support of the Municipal Chief Executive of the West Akim , Hon. Seth Oduro Boadu took to the municipal capital streets and embarked on unprecedented clean -up exercise the first of its kind of a Not -for – profit organisation .The Asamankese central market and other strategic areas have been cleared of flirt in line with the strategic goals of the Fun Club . Mr. Frimpong says the municipality stands to be positioned as the cleanest in the country as plans are in place for distribution of 200 litter bins across all the localities to ensure quality cleaning management

The CEO therefore urges all and sundry to selflessly ensure cleanliness in the municipality and particularly before the commencement of the Oboadwan festival this December by the chiefs and people of Asamnkese .

Story by Nana Boateng kakape