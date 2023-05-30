E/R: Abuakwa North NASPA Embarks On School Tour, Donates Sanitary Pads And Learning Materials

The Abuakwa North Municipal National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Eastern Region of Ghana has on Monday 29th May, 2023 toured two basic schools to sensitize the pupils on menstrual hygiene practices as the world marks menstrual hygiene month and also donated sanitary pads and educational materials to them.

The entourage which was led by Mr Amaniampong Frank, Municipal NASPA President, visited Obodaase and Tontro M/A Junior High Schools.

Personnel from the Municipal Health Service and Ghana Education Service, accompanied the team for the sensitization process.

Speaking in an interview with journalists “, Mr Amaniampong Frank explained that, the gesture was necessitated by the pupils inability to afford the sanitary pads and resort to unsuspecting adults for such benevolence which sometimes result in unwarranted sexual affairs and its negative consequences such as teenage pregnancy and sexually related deseases.

He added that, some of the girls fall out of school during their menstrual period due to the non availability of sanitary pads depriving them of quality education which goes a long way to affect socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Amaniampong Frank further pleaded with Government institutions, Non Governmental Organizations, Stakeholders and all well meaning individuals to come into the aid of the vulnerable girls as the world marks the month.

Miss Elizabeth Gabiam, Municipal NASPA Vice President on her part thanked Honourable Gifty Twum-Ampofo MP for Abuakwa North also the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Honourable Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga and all those who supported the project from diverse ways and said, their contributions have gone a long way to put smiles in the faces of the pupils.

The Women’s Commissioner of Abuakwa North NASPA, Madam Fawziatu Idrisu also expressed satisfaction of the pupils participation and added that, more of such education will be organized frequently in the Municipality.