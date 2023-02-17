E/R: Abuakwa North Team Wins National Maths and Science Quiz

Makati Ocansey, Time Eno Odu, Marajj Ibn Seidu, Denzel Essien Ibeng and Nana Adwoa Ansaa Bimpong from the Abuakwa north municipality have emerged final winners of KOICA Maths and Science National Competition held in Accra.

The competition aimed at improving STEM education began last year November with 39 Junior high schools within the Eastern and Central regions.

The winners from CRIG M/A school at Akim Tafo competed with schools in New Juaben, Upper Manya, Birim Central and Akuapem South at the regional level after emerging winners in the municipality.

The team again emerged winners at the regional level and then proceeded to the nationals where they faced schools from Gomoa East, Birim Central and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) districts respectively.

After intellectual battles, the Abuakwa north team from CRIG M/A won with 64 points at the national level held at the Achimota school Assembly Hall in Accra.

However, the Municipal Director of Education, Ms Abena Gyamera has commended the MP for Abuakwa north Hon Gifty Twum Ampofo for sponsoring and supporting the team whenever the needs arises.

According to her, the MP has shown commitment to education in the municipality especially with girl-child education in the field of STEM empowerment.

“Our MP has been of great support to STEM education and I must applaud her for that. She has been in support of the quiz from day one till date and I know that has led to the successful delivery of our team. We are very proud of her” the Municipal Education Director emphasised.

The winning students also expressed gratitude to the MP, the Educational Directorate, their tutors and the general public for their support and prayers in winning the trophy.

Source:Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma