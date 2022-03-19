E/R Branch Of GHATOWA Inaugurated At Koforidua

The Eastern Regional Branch of the Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA) was inaugurated successfully on Thursday, 17th March, 2022.

The event was supported by Cave and Gardens, distributors of Cranberry Juice, Vitrac and Russian Bear and who assured of their readiness to sponsor / support Tug of War Competitions in Ghana though they have been supporting the discipline and association over the past three years.

The Executives for the Eastern Region are; Patron -Antwi Ofori President, Kofi Sarpong Boateng Vice president, Ellen Nancy Ann- Mensah, Secretary, Eric Ebo Beecham, Organizing secretary, Emmanuel Kwarshie, PRO, Daniel Agyei Baani Technical Director, Samuel Owusu Lady’s Rep, Stella Bissi Goro Assistant lady’s Rep, Georgina Owusu, Member, Fred Danso Member, Monica Agyei, Member Richard Odame Financial Secretary and Abigail Naa Afutu member,

The occasion that took place in Koforidua at the office of the National Sports Authority director, Madam Gifty Horsu Fianu and the National executives Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams President and General Secretary William Ocansey.

Source GHATOWA