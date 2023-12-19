E/R: Chief asks IGP to call back police officers from his palace

Story by Nana Boateng Kakape

The Chief of Akyem Begoro, Daasebre Antwi Awuah lV, is pleading with the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Security Minister, Hon Jan Dapaah, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Akuffo Dampare, the Regional and District Police Commanders to withdraw the police from Begoro Chief’s Palace.

According to him, there was a false report alledging that there has been chaos, and sporadic firing of gun shots at the Begoro Palace. Teams of police contingent were despatched to the town in response to this report.

The police took over the Palace as a matter of urgency, but thinks it’s about time the Police gave the Palace back to the locals so that together with his elders could administer the town for effective development.

“It’s almost a year now since I was enstooled as a Chief of Begoro. If anyone has issues with the process the matter should have been sent to the court as the final arbiter. However, till date no single individual has been able to challenge the legitimacy of my enstoolment or raised this matter in the court. This is clear evidence that, I have every right to be at the palace.”

He pleaded.

“My people are crying for development. If this continues, how will they get such development”? He quized.

He further appealed to the citizens of Begoro to keep calm because the police deployment to the town were there to provide security. Very soon the government and the IGP would listen to their grievances and grant them access to the Palace.

The Amankrado of Begoroman who is over 95 years, Obaapanin Maame Yaa Baduwaa, also added her voice in a plea to the IGP and said, they’ve already enstoolled Begorohene in the person of Daasebre Antwi-Awuah IV, therefore, there’s no cause for alarm, so she asked the IGP to listen to them because Begoro needs development. This could happen when there’s stability and security in town, with a Chief at the palace to welcome investors to the community.

He further added that one Baffuor Owusu Ampomah, the Abakomahene of Begoroman has been chased out of town for disregarding Police orders and disrespecting the elders and Daasebre Antwi Awuah lV by going round throwing dust into the eyes of the general public.

This information was put out there at a press briefing addressed by key stakeholders to update the State on local security developments and issues related to the future prospects of Begoro township.