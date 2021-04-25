The Eastern Regional (E/R) Chief Imam, Alhaji Usif Amudani Suleman, has called on Ghana’s Muslim community to use the Ramadan to pray for the health and sustainable economic prosperity of the country.

Ramadan also spelt Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan or Ramathan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Muslims in Ghana early this month commenced the annual observance of Ramadan regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), Chief Imam Suleman encouraged Muslims to centre their prayer around the COVID-19 Pandemic for Allah to have mercy on the country and heal it from the deadly disease.

He said at the end of the Ramada, Muslims would gather together under strict observation of COVID-19 protocols to break the fast with prayers to seek spiritual fulfilment.

He explained that Eid al-Fitr marked the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Alhaji Suleman said the country was not living in normal times and so it was important that Muslims took the COVID-19 precautions seriously during the Ramadan season.

He also called on young people, especially Muslim youth across the Eastern Region to desist from violence, drug abuse and most importantly “Sakawa” or blood money rituals.

He advised young girls and boys to be responsible for their lives; work hard and put up good attitudes and behaviours and pray regularly to Allah for a better future.

The Chief Imam further encouraged politicians of all ideological divide to unite and support the ruling government to develop the country and improve Ghana’s economic fortunes for the citizenry.