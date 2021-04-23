Four Junior High Schools will participate in the “Maiden Cook Book” contest to be organised by the Eastern Regional branch of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) on April 29 to support contestants in their Basic Design and Technology subjects.

The schools are the Presbyterian JHS “A”, Trinity Presbyterian Model School, Kwaku Boateng JHS “B”, and Adweso Seventh Day Adventist(SDA) JHS, all in the New Juaben South Municipality.

Before the contest participants would ballot to select their preferred dish of which they would be given 60 seconds to pick ingredients for the contest.

They would then be given an hour to prepare the chosen dish, after which judges would taste and award marks.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Evans Korletey, the Eastern Regional Director of the GLA,
said his outfit did not want to focus solely on reading but help promote other courses in the school curriculum.

He said the competition would encourage the students to take their subjects seriously whilst promoting creativity.

After the contest students are expected to receive books, certificates, cooking bowls, as well as souvenirs from the sponsor, MacMon Foods.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleStorm rips off Yuonuoriyir JHS Block
Next articleImporters and Exporters Association rejects towing levy
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here