E/R: Military and Police launch ground operations against Illegal Mining

…7 Arrested, Excavators, Weapons, others Retrieved

Seven illegal miners have been arrested and dozens of mining equipment, including excavators, have been confiscated in a major joint Military and Police operation against illegal miners in the Eastern Region.

The operation, carried out Friday night, was a collaboration between the Military from the Southern Command (Michel Camp) and personnel from the Eastern Regional Police Command.

The exercise targeted illegal mining sites across Denkyembuor, Atiwa West, Lower West Akyem, Ayensuano, Fanteakwa South, and Kwaebibirim Districts.

A breakdown of the seized items includes:24 excavator batteries, 16 water pumping machines, 1 chainsaw machine

3 monitors, 5 control boards, 3 single-barrel guns, 2 pump-action rifles, Cartridges and Cash amounting to GHC 3,000 retrieved

Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, reiterated the commitment of the John Mahama-led administration to intensify the fight against illegal mining.

She assured the public that none of the seized equipment would be released to their owners or mysteriously disappear.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be arraigned before court next week.