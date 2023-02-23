E/R: NPP Youth Organiser Donates To Support Catholic Educational Week Celebration

New Juaben north constituency youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Samuel Osei Sarkodie made a presentation on Thursday morning in support of the Catholic Educational Week celebration at the Catholic Cluster of schools in Koforidua. Eastern Region.

In a brief remarks, he pledged to continue to support the youth in the region, country and across the globe at large.

He also used the opportunity to encourage the Head teacher and teachers to continue to show commitment in the upbringing of young ones for the task ahead for them in the future.

He indicated that “For a better future, we have to be committed in training the young ones to be able to uphold to good morals and leadership”.

“May God continue to Bless all teachers and every individual or group who is helping in the upbringing of young people in the society”.

“This donation is dedicated to my little sister Mary Osei Gyamfi who completed this school. May God continue to Bless her and make her a greater inspiration to the students of this cluster of schools” Samuel Osei Sarkodie added.

Items donated includes soft drinks, packs of bottled and sachet water among others.