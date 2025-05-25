EAAIF Raises $325M Debt to Fuel Emerging Market Infrastructure

The Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF) has secured $325 million in new debt facilities, pushing its recent capital raises to $620 million—surpassing its 2025 target of $500 million over a year early.

The funding accelerates the Fund’s plan to deploy over $1 billion into critical infrastructure projects across Africa and Asia by 2028, targeting sectors like digital economies, renewable energy, and power markets.

Led by Allianz Global Investors with a €100 million commitment, the debt package saw participation from ABSA ($75 million), Standard Bank ($50 million), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ($50 million), and Swedfund (€40 million). This builds on EAAIF’s $294 million raise in 2024, reinforcing its role as a top-tier platform for infrastructure debt investment, backed by Moody’s A2 rating.

The financing arrives amid stark climate financing gaps: Asia-Pacific faces an $800 billion shortfall, while Africa meets just 23% of its needs. EAAIF, part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), aims to channel capital into projects that enhance climate resilience and economic opportunities for 100 million people by 2030. Since 2001, the Fund has committed $3 billion to 125+ projects spanning 25 countries.

“This raise reflects global confidence in our ability to unlock scalable opportunities in fast-growth markets,” said Martijn Proos of Ninety One, EAAIF’s manager. Philippe Valahu, PIDG CEO, highlighted the milestone as pivotal to PIDG’s goal of mobilizing $25 billion in additional infrastructure finance by 2030.

Swedfund CEO Maria Håkansson emphasized EAAIF’s role in shifting risk perceptions and mobilizing private capital, while Standard Bank’s Neha Bantha noted the deal’s alignment with Africa’s growth objectives. SMBC and ABSA representatives underscored commitments to sustainability and bridging financing gaps.

With a default rate below 1% and a stable Moody’s outlook, EAAIF continues to attract investors seeking both impact and returns in emerging infrastructure markets.