EAC calls for urgent implementation of ceasefire directive in eastern DR Congo

The East African Community (EAC) has urged all parties to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to immediately implement the ceasefire directive made by the EAC heads of state, the regional bloc said in a statement late Friday.

The statement urged the parties to observe the new 30 days withdrawal timelines starting from Feb. 28 and join the political process as directed by the 20th extra-ordinary summit of the EAC heads of state in the Burundian capital Bujumbura.

Peter Mathuki, the EAC secretary general, said in the statement that the EAC secretariat’s support for the restoration of peace and stability in eastern DRC was unwavering.

Mathuki said over the last 72 hours, the EAC secretariat has worked with officials from EAC member states and other stakeholders across the region to speed up the deployment of the EAC- Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (MVM), which will play a central role to bring hostilities to an end.

The EAC heads of state held their 20th extra-ordinary summit in Bujumbura on Feb. 4 to evaluate the security situation in eastern DRC, said the statement, adding that the summit received the security situation update from the facilitator of the EAC-led Nairobi process and the force commander of the EAC regional force.

After extensive deliberations, the EAC leaders directed an immediate ceasefire by all parties and the withdrawal of all armed groups from the areas that they currently occupy, said the statement.

The statement said the EAC leaders were also categorical that the implementation of the immediate ceasefire and withdrawal by armed groups be complemented by dialogue. The EAC member states are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda. Enditem