EAC countries urged to address huge financing gaps facing enterprises

A Ugandan government minister has urged member states of the East African Community (EAC) to seek local solutions to the huge gap in financing facing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the region, the EAC said in a statement.

The statement, issued late Sunday at the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha, said Ugandan Minister of State for EAC Affairs James Ikuya made the call when he officially closed the 22nd EAC MSMEs Trade Fair in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Sunday.

The trade fair that opened its doors on Dec. 8 attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania, said the statement.

Ikuya also urged EAC member states to address the issue of limited skills for production and improve standards and quality of products.

He said first-hand research is essential to understanding the totality of financial inclusion and ensuring access to affordable credit by the MSMEs.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides a golden opportunity for African countries to boost intra-regional and inter-continental trade, Ikuya said.

“The establishment of the AfCFTA is a huge opportunity to boost pan-African trade, as well as strengthen regional value chains,” he said. Enditem