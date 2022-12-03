EAC Day marked in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha

The East African Community (EAC) marked its day on Wednesday at its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha with a series of corporate social responsibility activities and an exhibition, the EAC said in a statement late Wednesday.

The statement said the theme of this year’s EAC Day commemoration was “Towards an Integrated East Africa: Mitigating the Effects of Climate Change and Promoting Maternal Health.”

EAC Secretary General, Peter Mathuki, led the EAC staff in donating maternity delivery kits to the Levolosi health center, a public health facility. He also opened the EAC Day Exhibition at the EAC headquarters, said the statement.

Mathuki urged EAC member states and other stakeholders to mount activities each year to commemorate the EAC Day, adding that this would enhance a sense of integration among EAC citizens. Enditem