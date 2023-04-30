EAC develops strategic plans to integrate education sector in region

The East African Community (EAC) said it has developed and adopted seven strategic education plans as part of efforts to facilitate the quick integration of the education sector across the region.

The strategic plans are at the basic and tertiary levels of education, including pre-primary, primary, secondary, teacher education, technical and vocational education and training, continuing and non-formal education, and special-needs education, the EAC said in a statement on Tuesday.

EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki said the regional bloc is committed to harmonizing the EAC education systems and training curricula.

The EAC is working on the sustainability of EAC scholarship programs through its specialized institution, the Inter-University Council of East Africa and the various EAC centers of excellence, he said.

Mathuki made the remarks during the opening session of a three-day Conference of Kenya Secondary Schools’ Heads Association for Machakos County at the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha, the statement said.

The number of students studying in different member states of the bloc has increased over the years, he said.

“This increase is facilitated by the issuance of visa gratis to students admitted in approved training institutions across all member states,” the statement quoted Mathuki as saying.

He said the easing of visa requirements is in line with the commitments under the EAC Common Market Protocol.

Mathuki praised teachers for their role in transforming society by opening up minds, and urged them to sensitize their students on the integration process and its attendant benefits.

“The education sector is a key contributor to the EAC integration process and I therefore request you to become our goodwill ambassadors to ensure ownership of the integration process by the people at the grassroots,” said Mathuki.

The EAC groups Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Enditem