EAC in expansion drive as Tanzanian President allocates bloc with land

The East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc, said Monday it will use 125 acres (about 50 hectares) of land allocated to the bloc by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan for its development and expansion drive.

A statement by the EAC said President Hassan officially handed over the title deed of the land in Kisongo in the northern city of Arusha to the EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki on March 2.

According to the statement, Mathukio held talks with President Hassan in Arusha on the state of the regional integration, current trade and infrastructure projects and activities, regional peace and security as well as EAC staff welfare.

He appreciated the president for her continued commitment to supporting the EAC and for steering bilateral engagements to resolve persistent non-tariff barriers (NTBs) that continue to affect the EAC intra-regional trade negatively, read the statement.

Headquartered in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha, the EAC has seven member states, namely Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Enditem