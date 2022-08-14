EAC joins world to mark International Youth Day 2022

The East African Community (EAC) on Friday marked International Youth Day 2022 at its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha, challenging the youth to explore opportunities beyond borders.

A statement issued by the EAC headquarters late Friday said the challenge was made by the EAC deputy secretary general in charge of the Productive and Social Sectors, Christophe Bazivamo.

Bazivamo challenged the youth to explore opportunities beyond borders and develop businesses that will tap the growing regional markets, especially in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

Addressing the youth, Bazivamo said within the EAC, the youth form a critical part of the population.

“It is therefore important for young people to be involved and to participate in the issues that will form an integral part of the future of this region,” said Bazivamo.

The 2022 International Youth Day observed on Aug. 12 was held under the theme -Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages. Enditem