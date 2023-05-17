EAC, Kenya competition authorities sign bilateral pact to foster cross-border trade

The East African Community Competition Authority (EACCA) and the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure the execution of their respective mandates to enhance regional integration and cross-border trade and investment, the EAC said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement says the MoU lays out modalities through which the authorities will mitigate competition infringements with cross-border effects, as well as foster transparency and predictability with regard to multi-jurisdictional merger notifications in order to reduce transaction costs for businesses.

The statement adds that the agreement facilitates information sharing, particularly during joint investigations, market inquiries and studies, which shall be prioritized so as to safeguard the competition process and protect consumers in the region while respecting respective laws and policies.

Adano Wario, CAK’s acting director general, said competition regulation is a powerful and important tool that, if effectively deployed, can enhance the integration of EAC member states and foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The two authorities have set up a working group tasked with implementing several prioritized activities through annual work plans, according to the statement.

The statement says by the end of December 2024, the two authorities have committed to reviewing and streamlining their merger notification guidelines, developing and implementing an information-sharing framework for cross-border infractions, and reviewing various complementary regulations and guidelines to ensure they are fit for purpose. Enditem