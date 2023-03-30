EAC launches digital health scorecard in Tanzania’s Zanzibar

The East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc, on Wednesday launched the 2022 Reproductive, Maternal, New-Born, Child and Adolescent Health Digital Scorecard for Tanzania’s Zanzibar.

A statement by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the launch of the scorecard was made by Zanzibar’s Minister of Health, Nassor Ahmed Mazrui.

According to the statement, Mazrui said the digital scorecard was an innovative intervention aimed at promoting accountability while improving access to health data, information and knowledge sharing for better results, better tracking and stronger oversight of women’s and children’s health.

“This scorecard will facilitate us in keeping track of key maternal and child health indicators, identification of bottlenecks and drive action to inform policymaking at the national and regional level,” said Mazrui.

He believed that by using the scorecard as a critical decision-making tool, the government of Zanzibar will ensure the availability of standard antenatal care services throughout the Zanzibar archipelago in an effort to ascertain expecting mothers do not have to travel long distances seeking medical services.

Mazrui said the government of Zanzibar had set aside funds for the construction of district hospitals throughout Zanzibar, an initiative that was currently underway. “I wish to inform you that we anticipate that by June 2023, all district hospitals currently under construction will be fully operational, as well as one regional hospital by July 2023,” he said.

The EAC director of Social Sectors, Irene Charles Isaka, said the EAC secretariat has been implementing different digital health systems since 2013.

“These systems have provided linkages and inter-operability with counterpart systems in EAC member states, which have better facilitated evidence-based decision making by policy makers and formulation of strategic interventions at the national and regional level,” said Isaka.

The EAC health scorecard has over the years evolved from its initial focus on women’s and children’s health and currently covers a broad range of EAC regional health issues including epidemic and health financing, said the statement.

The EAC member states are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Enditem