EAC launches free online professional tourism courses to enhance skills

The East African Community (EAC) launched an online tourism capacity development program on Thursday to help stakeholders enhance their skills and expertise in the industry.

A statement of the EAC issued by its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the program aims to elevate professional standards and skill sets across the region’s tourism industry.

The statement said an event to launch the program on Thursday was attended by various tourism stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, including tourism boards, tour operators, tour guides and the East African Tourism Platform, the private sector body for tourism in East Africa, working toward promoting the interest and participation of the private sector in the EAC integration process.

The program stands out for its accessibility, offering learners the opportunity to engage with high-quality training materials completely free of charge, said the statement, adding that participants can expect a dynamic learning experience that combines self-paced modules, live webinars, expert talks and moderated forums.

Speaking during the launch of the program, EAC Deputy Secretary General Andrea Ariik Malueth reaffirmed the regional bloc’s commitment to upscale the skills across the tourism sector in the region, targeting youth, women, and local communities.

The EAC is an intergovernmental organization composed of eight countries of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.