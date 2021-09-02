EAC lobby inks deal with Afreximbank to roll out customer due diligence platform

The East African Business Council (EABC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Export-Import Bank (Afrieximbank) on rolling out the African customer due diligence platform (MANSA digital platform) in the region.

John Bosco Kalisa, CEO of the EABC told a virtual forum that the partnership is set to boost East African companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to enable them to take advantage of African Continental Free Trade Area through accessing a centralized source of due diligence information.

The EABC is the regional apex body of the private sector in the EAC member states of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

The MANSA digital platform will provide a single primary source of Know-Your-Customer data required to conduct customer due diligence checks on counterparties in Africa with a special focus on African corporates, SMEs and financial institutions.

The digital platform is expected to unlock flow of capital and that will help expand the scale of business in Africa through accessibility to trade finance. Enditem