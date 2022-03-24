EAC members urged to ensure access to clean water

The East African Community (EAC) on Wednesday urged member states to ensure access to clean water to help curb the spread of diseases.

The region has experienced frequent disease outbreaks in the past, such as cholera, measles, rift valley fever, yellow fever, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, and COVID-19, the EAC said in a statement marking World Water Day, issued in the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha.

It noted that the United Nations recognizes the critical and multidimensional role that water plays for individuals, households, communities, governments and businesses globally.

“Good water, sanitation and hygiene practices, that are consistently applied, can help to curb the spread of waterborne and other communicable diseases,” said EAC deputy Secretary General for Productive and Social Sectors Christophe Bazivamo.

“This is especially important in areas that experience high levels of human mobility, particularly at border crossings and transportation corridors where local communities have a higher risk of infection,” he added.

Affordable water remains a real challenge for many people in the region, with vulnerable groups being disproportionately affected, the statement said.

The EAC has six member states: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Enditem