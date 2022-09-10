EAC mission enhances understanding of bloc’s integration pillars to DR Congo

The East African Community (EAC) on Wednesday kicked off its maiden mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the bloc’s new entrant, to enhance the understanding of DRC government officials on the commitments in the bloc’s integration pillars and its governing instruments.

A statement issued late Wednesday by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the meeting between the EAC mission and the DRC team was officially opened by DRC’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen’Apala.

Pen’Apala said the DRC is committed to creating a conducive business environment through enacting laws and developing policies and programs to facilitate intra-regional trade.

The forum attended by about 100 DRC government officials, provided the EAC with an opportunity to enhance the understanding of the officials on the integration pillars and various EAC governing instruments.

Peter Mathuki, the EAC secretary general, said the DRC’s entry into the bloc provides EAC member states with access to an additional market of more than 80 million people.

The summit of the EAC heads of state admitted DRC into the bloc on March 29, 2022, following a recommendation by the EAC Council of Ministers.

Other members of the EAC are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Enditem