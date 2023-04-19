EAC moves to enhance private sector participation in international trade

The East African Community (EAC) said on Monday that it has started the process of digitalizing its common external tariff (CET) to enhance the participation of the private sector in international trade.

The EAC said in a statement issued by its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha that the digitalization process was being done with support from the World Customs Organization (WCO).

According to the statement, the platform is expected to be launched and available for public use by June 30, 2023.

The platform, which is currently under development in partnership with the Global Trade Solution, will enable seamless migration of the EAC CET during the transposition of harmonized system, administration and management of the duty remission scheme, production of information, and publication of other measures affecting the implementation of the CET, said the statement.

The statement added that the platform will also include management of preferential tariff treatment on originating goods imported from regional economic communities where EAC countries are members.

In addition, said the statement, the platform will provide pictorial illustrations of products per tariff line as well as a link to WCO harmonized system explanatory notes.

Accessible electronically from both computers and mobile devices, the platform will contain searchable functionalities by tariff code or generic product description, with data extraction for statistical purposes as may be required by users, said the statement. Enditem