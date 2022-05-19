EAC, partners launch sanitation project to strengthen cross-border collaboration

The East African Community (EAC), an intergovernmental organization, said Wednesday that it has, in collaboration with development partners, launched a project of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) to strengthen cross-border collaboration in the region.

The project comes against a backdrop of high human mobility and the risk of spread of communicable diseases in the region, said the EAC in a statement.

The statement said the project is expected to increase awareness and enhance health and hygiene protective behaviors and practices to prevent the spread of zoonotic and water-borne infectious diseases, including COVID-19, in selected high-risk areas along transport and waterway corridors in the EAC member states.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed the spotlight on the need to focus on improving the region’s ability to respond to the special requirements of cross-border preparedness and response and address the needs of migrants and cross-border communities, said the statement.

The statement said the project implemented in the EAC member states was launched during a regional meeting that brought together national authorities, experts, decision-makers, and key stakeholders across the region in Tanzania’s city of Mwanza last week.

The main objective of the meeting was to identify and address gaps in strengthening cross-border preparedness and response and promote regional standards and policies in accordance with the International Health Standards (IHS), said the statement.

The EAC groups Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.