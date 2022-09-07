EAC reaffirms commitment to infrastructure development to boost intra-regional trade

The East African Community (EAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructure development aimed at boosting intra-regional trade and free movement of persons across the organization’s seven member states, the EAC said in a statement late Monday.

The statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the commitment was made by the EAC Deputy Secretary General Steven Mlote in charge of Planning, Infrastructure, Finance and Administration when he held talks with Tanzanian parliamentarians.

Mlote assured the visiting delegation from Tanzania’s parliamentary committee responsible for Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the EAC’s readiness to implement various infrastructure projects coordinated jointly by the EAC secretariat and member states.

The parliamentary committee was on a one-day working visit to the EAC headquarters over the weekend, said the statement.

The EAC member states are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Enditem