EAC rolls out campaign to boost agri-export trade

The East African Community (EAC) has launched a campaign aimed at creating awareness of the agri-export trade opportunities, the regional bloc said in a statement on Friday.

The statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the agri-export trade opportunities have been created through the European Union (EU)-EAC Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP).

The statement said through the campaign, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the agricultural value chain, co-operatives and farmers, as well as government entities in the EAC will access information and tools on agri-export trade.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Flavia Busingye, the acting director of Customs at the EAC Secretariat, said MARKUP had created numerous trade opportunities for agri-SMEs in the region.

“The campaign ‘MARKUP: Growing agri-export markets’ aims to raise awareness of the opportunities in agricultural trade, and to demonstrate that international markets are within reach of East African exporters,” said Busingye.

She said since its inception in 2018, MARKUP had generated useful resources for the growth of agri-exports in five EAC member states of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The other EAC member states are South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.