EAC, Tanzania competition authorities sign agreement to facilitate cross-border trade

The East African Community Competition Authority (EACCA) and Tanzania’s Fair Competition Commission (FCC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two authorities in the advancement of competition policy and law in the region.

A statement by the EAC issued late Wednesday said the MoU signed in Arusha, Tanzania will also ensure that the implementation of EACCA and FCC mandates and activities enhance regional integration and facilitate cross-border trade.

The MoU sets out modalities through which the two institutions will cooperate and coordinate their activities in regard to cross-border competition and consumer protection matters in the region, said the statement.

The statement said the MoU will also facilitate information sharing particularly during joint investigations, which shall be prioritized so as to safeguard the competition process and protect consumers in the region while respecting each other’s respective laws and policies.