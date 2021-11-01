EAC thanks China for support in infrastructure development projects

The East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, Peter Mathuki, has thanked China for its immense support to the region, particularly through infrastructure development projects geared at enhancing trade.

A statement issued on Saturday night by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said Mathuki expressed the gratitude when he received credentials from the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania and EAC, Chen Mingjian, on Friday.

According to the statement, Mathuki also thanked China for offering education opportunities to East Africans through the provision of scholarships and exchange programs, which he said have contributed to filling the skills gaps in the labor market. Enditem

