EAC to explore business partnerships in bloc’s new member DR Congo

A high-ranking delegation from the East African Community (EAC) will next week visit its new entrant into the bloc, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to explore business partnerships, the EAC said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said the delegation to be headed by the EAC Secretary General, Peter Mathuki, will comprise the heads of EAC organs and institutions and eminent regional business leaders.

The statement said the visit scheduled for Sept. 6 to Sept. 9 aims at enhancing awareness among DRC government officials on the existing EAC instruments, creating trade synergies, exploring and building business partnerships and immediate linkages for business associations.

The four-day mission will kick off with a two-day forum amongst DRC government officials and the EAC secretariat, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) as well as the eight institutions of the bloc, said the statement.

The statement added that the forum will provide a platform for heads of EAC organs and institutions to enhance awareness and understanding of the various commitments in the integration pillars and the governing instruments that are in place at the EAC level, to DRC government officials.

“This forum will create a platform to enhance understanding by DRC government officials on the EAC integration instruments such as protocols, laws, policies and strategies,” said Mathuki.

The summit of the EAC heads of state admitted DRC into the bloc on March 29, 2022, following a recommendation by the EAC Council of Ministers.

Other members of the EAC are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Enditem