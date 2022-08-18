EAC urged to market East Africa as single investment destination

The East African Business Council (EABC) has urged member states of the East African Community (EAC) to market East Africa as a single investment destination by showcasing and reinforcing the bloc’s comparative and competitive advantage.

The EABC said in a statement late Tuesday that the appeal was made by the EABC chairperson, Angelina Ngalula, when she visited the EABC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha.

Ngalula said East African countries have abundant resources with unique features from the coast of the Indian Ocean in Kenya and Tanzania to mountain gorillas in Rwanda, an opportunity for East Africa companies to offer regional tourism packages.

Ngalula said EABC is committed to championing regional ideas and solutions to unlock opportunities and lure more investments into the EAC bloc.

She said the EABC seeks to improve the quality and competitiveness of products and services to seize opportunities availed by the 1.3 billion African Continental Free Trade Area market.

Ngalula said other priorities are improving the performance of the EAC transport corridors and eliminating persistent non-tariff barriers.

The EAC member states are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda. Enditem