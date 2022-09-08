EAC’s cultural diversity critical in driving regional integration – Burundian leader

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye has said the cultural diversity of the East African Community (EAC) is critical in driving regional integration among the regional intergovernmental organization’s seven member states.

According to a statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha late Tuesday, the Burundian leader made the remarks when he opened the 5th Edition of the EAC Arts and Culture Festival Monday.

The statement said Ndayishimiye said culture is an important part of every society’s development process.

He said cultural expression aids in fostering respect and understanding between individuals and groups with different identities, thereby helping to resolve as well as to prevent conflict, and consequently enhancing collaboration and relationships. He said the festival created new channels for community dialogue and nurtured cultural diversity while at the same time creating opportunities and distribution channels for cultural products.

“I really appreciate the significance of coming together to interact and share experiences meant to foster social cohesion and unity within the EAC region,” stressed Ndayishimiye.

The statement said the main objective of the festival, organized by the EAC secretariat in collaboration with the government of Burundi, is to promote regional socio-cultural integration through arts and culture by providing a regional platform to showcase culture as a prime driver of EAC integration.

The week-long festival has brought together about 1,000 participants from the EAC member states, including performing artists, exhibitors, culture professionals and academicians, members of civil society organizations, and the private sector involved in the art and culture sector activities.

The EAC member states are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda. Enditem