EAM beautifies Upper East Regional Police Headquarters

The Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) in Bolgatanga, has restructured and transformed the premises of the Upper East Regional Police Headquarters to beautify the environment and boost the morale of the Police personnel.

The restructuring and transformation work included landscaping with green grass, planting of different varieties of trees, a mechanized borehole with pumps to water the grass, refurbished mosque and a 40-seater summer house fitted with a hand-wash sink, water kettle and beverages for the officers.

At a ceremony to hand over the project to the Regional Police Command, Reverend Michael Ayikade, the Executive Pastor of Desert Pastures, a branch Church of the Fountain Gate Chapel(FGC) in Bolgatanga, said the vision of Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the EAM was to contribute to the transformation agenda of the Region.

“It is in this light that he chose to extend a helping hand to the Regional Police Headquarters,” he said, adding that, the gesture was also meant to show gratitude to the Police Command for the protection of lives and properties in the Regions.

“The restructuring and transformational work on the landscape here, was Pastor Eastwood Anaba’s way of saying thank you for putting your lives on the line, and for giving us the peace that we have in the Region,” Reverend Ayikade told the Command.

In a prayer to dedicate the project, Reverend Anaba asked for God’s protection for the security personnel in the Region, saying, “We ask in the name of Jesus, that your mighty hand of protection will be upon them, your grace and favour on their lives, that you will build a wall of defense around them, show them your goodness and mercy.”

The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, thanked leaderships of the EAM, Desert Pastures and the entire FGC for the project, and gave the assurance that the Command would protect the property to serve its purpose.

“The Regional Police Command will take very good care of this massive project. We will not sit down and allow over half a million Ghana Cedis used to beautify this Regional Headquarters to go waste,” the DCOP assured.

According to the Commander, the successes achieved in the Region by the Police Command, was through prayers, and appreciated Reverend Anaba and the Desert Pastures of the FGC for their prayers and support to the Ghana Police Service.

DCOP Dr Gariba noted that the Church had over the years supported the Service, “They have availed their services and facilities to the Ghana Police Service in the Region. Anytime we have very confidential officers’ meetings, their conference rooms are given to us for free, and we are grateful for that.”

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister in his address, appealed to the leadership of the EAM and the FGC to pray for peace in Bawku, Kandiga and Doba, which are conflict areas in the Region, “We need your prayers for God to calm these places.”

He acknowledged the support of the EAM in the Region, and was hopeful that God would continue to bless Reverend Anaba and the Ministries to extend support to the less privilege in society, and especially in the Region.