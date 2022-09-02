Earl Ankrah considers Ghanaian unions among the best in the world

Mr Earl Ankrah, Director for Research, Monitoring & Evaluation of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, has observed that Ghanaian labour unions are amongst the best in the world.

He said: “In comparison, in terms of clever combination of populist rhetoric with intellect, the fierce and selfless commitment to the concerns of workers, and the application of tact and diligence in negotiations, I can say on authority that Ghanaian Unions are amongst the best from around the world.”

Speaking at the 2022 National Labour Conference, themed: “Strengthening Tripartism for Building Peaceful Labour Relations and a Resilient Economy,” Mr Ankrah said unions in general had been influential in the adoption of measures and policies related to workers’ welfare.

“Things we take for granted today like, annual leave, maternity leave, sick leave, 8-hour work day, rest over the weekend, pensions contributions by the employer, codified conditions of service, amongst others, have all been possible owing to the relentless efforts of Unions, working hand-in-hand with Employers and Governments,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ankrah, who is also the Head of Public Affairs of the Commission, said some Ghanaian workers were enjoying better working conditions.

Some others, he said, were experiencing inhumane treatments and intimidations and had been unable to report such employers to the authorities, notably, the Labor Department for the fear of losing their jobs.

The Director advised that where workers had not unionsed, it should be in the interest of management to form a “Work Council” from amongst the workers and management to discuss matters harmoniously.

“After all, who benefits from a toxic work environment? No one. It only staunts creativity and retards fluid productivity,” Mr Ankrah said.

The event brought together over 200 participants drawn from Government, Employers and Organised Labor to brainstorm on Salaries, Conditions of Service and Productivity, Labour Dispute Prevention and Resolution, Ensuring Sustainable Pensions for the Ghanaian Worker.

The key speakers at the Conference were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwahuhene & President of the Kwahu Traditional Council; Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations; Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance.