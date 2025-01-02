Early Cancer Diagnoses at Record High, But NHS Faces Challenges in Timely Treatment and Targets

New NHS figures in England reveal that the proportion of cancer patients diagnosed at an early stage has reached an all-time high.

Data for the 13 most common cancers shows that 58.7% of those diagnosed between September 2023 and August 2024 were identified at stages one and two, increasing the chances of survival. This marks a 2.7 percentage point improvement from pre-pandemic levels and represents the highest figure since records began over a decade ago.

The progress has been attributed to a combination of public awareness campaigns and innovative screening approaches, which have proven effective in detecting cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage. However, despite this success, NHS England has acknowledged that the country is still struggling to meet its ambition of diagnosing 75% of cancers at stages one and two by 2028.

In addition to the early diagnosis successes, the NHS faces persistent challenges in meeting treatment targets. Nearly one in three people diagnosed with cancer still face delays, waiting more than 62 days from an urgent referral before starting treatment. A report from the Nuffield Trust last year highlighted that these delays, along with other systemic issues, contribute to the UK’s lower cancer survival rates compared to many other countries.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England’s national cancer director, acknowledged that more work is needed, but noted the encouraging progress in early cancer detection. She emphasized that lives are saved when cancers are caught early, and highlighted the role of mobile screening programmes for lung and liver cancers as crucial in improving early detection rates.

Paul Nelson, a 72-year-old man diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing a routine health check despite having no symptoms, is one example of the life-saving impact of early diagnosis. He expressed relief that his cancer was caught early, which allowed him to begin treatment promptly, a stark contrast to what could have been a much more challenging situation if left undiagnosed.

While Cancer Research UK CEO Michelle Mitchell praised the progress made, she stressed that delays in care remain a significant issue. She called for a fully-funded national cancer plan that includes increased investment in staff, equipment, and reforms to improve the overall cancer care system.

The data underscores both the successes and ongoing challenges faced by the NHS in its efforts to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment, highlighting the need for continued investment and reform to ensure timely care and improve survival rates for patients.