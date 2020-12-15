by Ndalimpinga Iita

An early childhood development center at Omatope village in Oshikoto region in the northern part of Namibia is promoting inclusive education and access to the once left-behind children in rural Namibia.

The newly built center has become a place for small children to engage in diverse stimulating educational activities at the kindergarten level.

Parents say that their children’s cognitive abilities are improving, attributed to the construction of the center.

For Selma Jason, her son’s socialization skills improved tremendously since enrolment.

“Because he was mainly at home, at the center, he learnt how to interact and play with other children, which he was struggling with before” she said on Monday.

The center, constructed by the Namibian government, is facilitated by Hendrina Hausiku, a volunteer educator from the village.

Hausiku, who served as an adult literacy teacher for many years, said that the demand for early child development grew over the years when villagers requested her to teach both adults and kids due to lack of formal schools. She would then offer two sessions, with children taught in the mornings and adults in the evening.

“As the plea grew, I saw a dire need for more formalized education facilities, in particular for young children. Hence the move to progress from teaching under a tree and corrugated iron structure to a permanent building,” Hausiku said.

Today, the center is helping build a solid foundation for children.

For villager Thomas Shilongo, the center has resolved the challenge of sending their children to other centers, which subjected them to walking long distances.

“Our children also learn basic numeric and literacy skills. All thanks to the center,” he said.

In the meantime, Doreen Sioka, Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare said that the center also ensures access to early childhood development opportunities as well as promotes the rights of children, specifically their right to go to school as outlined in the Namibian constitutions and other legislative frameworks.

“Such a center plays a significant role in the development of children and provides a better foundation for development in the lower primary grades in schools,” Sioka said.

The development of the center forms part of the gender ministry’s project to construct and renovate seven early childhood development centers in the Oshikoto region. Enditem