Early Intervention in Mental Health Is Crucial, Urges Accra Psychiatric Hospital Director

Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, is calling on the public to seek mental health support at the first signs of emotional imbalance.

Speaking during a donation exercise hosted by the KGL Foundation, Dr. Obeng emphasized that symptoms such as insomnia, frequent mood swings, irritability, lack of concentration, and loss of appetite could signal the onset of a mental health condition that may worsen without timely intervention.

According to Dr. Obeng, these early warning signs should prompt an immediate consultation with a mental health professional. “Anyone who isn’t sleeping well or is easily annoyed by the smallest things may not be at their mental best, and could benefit from talking to a specialist,” he explained. He warned that ignoring these signals could lead to severe mental health disorders, stressing that early diagnosis is key to effective treatment.

Dr. Obeng also lamented the general lack of attention paid to mental health in the country. He called for collaborative efforts between corporate entities, civil society organizations, and health institutions to raise awareness and support mental well-being among employees. He underscored that proactive steps—such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and adequate sleep—are essential in maintaining mental health, along with professional counseling and therapy when needed.

During his visit, the KGL Foundation, the humanitarian arm of the KGL Group, donated items valued at GH₵500,000 to support the hospital. The contributions included essential items like toiletries, rice, cooking oil, detergents, and maize. The foundation is also committed to a long-term upgrade of the hospital’s infrastructure. Plans include renovating several units, installing solar panels to boost energy efficiency, and digitalizing operations to modernize services and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

In a significant move for mental health care, the foundation has procured an Electroencephalogram (EEG) machine to be integrated with the hospital’s existing Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) equipment. This initiative marks a groundbreaking advancement in the treatment of severe mental health conditions, promising more accurate diagnostics and improved patient outcomes.

Dr. Obeng’s message is clear: mental health should be a priority. By recognizing early signs of distress and seeking professional help, individuals can avoid the progression of potentially debilitating conditions. With the combined efforts of healthcare providers, supportive policies, and community-driven initiatives like those from the KGL Foundation, there is hope for a future where mental health care is accessible and stigma-free.