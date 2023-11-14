Early Warning Directorate of ECOWAS Commission to Organise Workshop

The Early Warning Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, under the Office of the Vice-President, will organize, in close collaboration with the West African Health Organization (WAHO), a 5-day Capacity Building workshop in Lome, Togo, from 14th to 17th November 2023, for Health Analysts of the National Centres for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM).

The workshop which be led by the Ag. Director of the Early Warning Directorate, Dr. Onyinye Nkechi ONWUKA, and attended by Health Analysts from the NCCRM offices in Member States, Technical Staff from WAHO/RCSDC, Technical Staff from Ministry of Health and Security of Republic of Togo, as well as Experts from The Gambia and Cote d’Ivoire.

The objective of this workshop is to equip participants with the utmost skills and tools to support the prompt detection of acute public health hazards, that are of potential risk to human security, and mechanisms to assess the level of threats posed by the detected event(s), in a bid to trigger an early coordinated response plan