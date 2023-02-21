Earn Some Extra Money This Year On Amazon Without Investment

There are several ways to earn money with Amazon:
- Sell products on Amazon: You can create an Amazon seller account and list your products for sale on the platform. You can sell new or used products, and Amazon will handle the transaction, shipping, and customer service.
- Amazon Affiliate Program: Amazon Associates program allows you to earn a commission by promoting Amazon products on your website, blog, or social media. When someone clicks on your affiliate link and makes a purchase on Amazon, you earn a commission.
- Publish Books on Amazon: You can write and publish eBooks or physical books on Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing platform. You earn a royalty for every book sold.
- Amazon Mechanical Turk: Amazon Mechanical Turk is a marketplace where you can earn money by completing small tasks, such as surveys or data entry.
- Amazon Handmade: If you create handmade products, you can sell them on Amazon Handmade. You can create a seller account and list your products on the platform.
- Merch by Amazon: Merch by Amazon allows you to create and sell t-shirts with your designs. You can upload your designs, and Amazon will handle the printing, shipping, and customer service.
- Amazon Influencer Program: If you have a large following on social media, you can join the Amazon Influencer Program. You can create a storefront of your favorite products, and when someone makes a purchase through your storefront, you earn a commission.
Keep in mind that each of these methods has different requirements, rules, and fees. You should research each one carefully before deciding which one to pursue.
