Earn Your Title Today; Vote Against Ken Ofori-Attah – Sam George to MPs

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, has descended heavily on his colleagues from the Majority side over their decision to abstain from a vote on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, they will be forced to withdraw the ‘honoruable’ title and refer to their colleagues by their regular names should they fail to vote for the motion of censure.

He was speaking to Accra-based Metro TV, where he said any contrary action by the NPP MPs will mean they lack honour and will be treated as such.

“Today, it is a matter of honour. It is a matter of the title we so fight for. So they (NPP MPs) must earn their title today. This is a call to the 137 on the Majority side. Earn your title. Else we will not call you honourable members of the rest of the term. We will refer to you by your regular names because you are going to show Ghanaians that you lack honour,” he said.