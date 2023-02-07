Earthquake Death Toll in Turkey Rises to 3,419, Over 20,000 Injured – Oktay

The death toll in Monday’s disastrous earthquake in Turkey has increased to 3,419, another 20,534 have been injured, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

Earlier, the authorities reported that 2,379 people had died and over 14,400 had been injured in the earthquake.

“The number of victims has increased to 3,419 people, another 20,534 have been injured,” Oktay told a briefing.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Turkish emergency services told Sputnik that one Russian was among those killed in the earthquake in Turkey, and the services were figuring out his personal data.

Oktay added that weather conditions posed problems for the delivery of aid to the regions.

“Rescue teams of 12,181 people are working on the ground,” Oktay said.

The vice president added that so far, more than 8,000 people had been rescued from the rubble of the 5,775 collapsed houses in Turkey.

The entry of vehicles into the regions of Hatay, Kahramanmaras, and Adiyaman has been suspended for 48 hours with the exception of those delivering assistance goods, Oktay said.

According to the vice president, Turkey has received assistance from 14 countries in connection with the earthquake at the moment.

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 4,000 in both countries. Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to address the consequences of the disaster.