Earthquake kills one on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island

One person was killed in a magnitude-5.8 earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province on Thursday, the disaster management authority said.

The victim was killed by falling debris in Tojo Una-Una district, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

“We are still collecting more information on damage and casualties,” Muhari said.

“We received information that some people have been displaced and houses are damaged,” he said.

The undersea quake struck at 9:14 am, (0214 GMT)at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency.