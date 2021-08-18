EASA Recommends Commercial Operators to Suspend Flights in Kabul Airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommends commercial operators not to conduct flights in the airspace of Kabul and Afghanistan in general until further notice.

“EASA is advising commercial operators not to conduct any flights in FIR Kabul airspace [Kabul Flight Information Region] until further notice,” the agency said in a statement, provided to Sputnik.

The recommendation follows an extraordinary meeting of the Integrated EU Aviation Security Risk Assessment Group and is based on all the available information on regional security, the EASA added.

The recommendation will be revisited at the next regular meeting of the group, scheduled for September 20, the EASA noted.