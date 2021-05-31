DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “East Africa LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

East Africa LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 564.9 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the East Africa LED lighting market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years

The market is currently being driven by several factors such as strong government support, declining prices of LED products, infrastructure growth, rising consumer awareness, etc. this report provides a detailed insight into the East Africa LED lighting market covering a comprehensive analysis on Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia and other East African markets.

The report finds that Kenya is currently the largest market for LED products in the region. A key reason behind this is that Kenya has the highest electricity access rate in East Africa with total access being an estimated 75% from both grid and off-grid solutions.

The report has also analysed the market in terms of application and has found that out of commercial, industrial, residential and other application sectors, the commercial sector accounts for the largest share.

