East Africa securities markets agree on swift cross-border dividend payments

The securities markets in East Africa have agreed to develop a framework to enhance cross-border dividend payments, a regional association said Wednesday.

The East Africa Securities Exchanges Association (EASEA) said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that the framework would help deliver value for investors by improving cross-border payments.

“Technology is a good starting point and we have made significant progress in that regard, however, we must endeavor to enhance investor support linkages across the border through which we are able to meaningfully support them, particularly when it comes to receiving dividends and complaints resolution,” said Paul Bwiso, the chief executive officer of Uganda Securities Exchange (USE).

Other member states of the association are Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Rwanda Securities Exchange (RSE) and Tanzania Securities Exchange (TSE). The members also agreed to jointly build and strengthen environmental, social, and governance capacity within the East African capital markets.

“Now more than ever, especially post the pandemic, the need for both businesses and exchanges themselves to adopt sustainable growth models is evident,” said Geoffrey Odundo, the chief executive of the NSE.

The members also resolved to help nations within the wider East African region that are yet to establish stock exchanges and securities depositories to grow their capital markets. Enditem