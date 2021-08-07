East African bloc secures US$3 million grant to boost desert locust fight

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said Thursday it has secured 326 million shillings (about 3 million U.S. dollars) grant from the World Bank to boost desert locust fight across the greater Horn of African region.

The regional bloc said in a statement released in Nairobi that the grant that will cover a three year period will facilitate setting up of an Inter-Regional Platform for the Sustainable Management of Desert Locusts and other transboundary pests.

“The overall goal of the platform is to strengthen synergies, sustained management and control of desert locusts and other transboundary pests in the IGAD region,” it said

The bloc said that regional bodies will be part of the initiative that will run till 2024 to help revitalize action on desert locusts through enhanced coordination, sharing of best practices and use of modern technology.

According to IGAD, some of the key deliverables under the World Bank grant include establishment of national guidelines, dissemination of knowledge and enhanced preparedness to contain the voracious pests.

The inter-regional platform will also provide an effective and well-coordinated early warning system for continuous intensive surveillance and monitoring of desert locusts and other transboundary pests.

Other areas the platform will focus on include aerial operations to identify locust breeding areas alongside spraying of hopper bands or adult swarms before they destroy crops and green pasture.

“Through the platform, management and prevention measures will be put in place, rather than merely the current reactive control measures,” said IGAD.

It stressed the platform will end disjointed approaches of managing desert locusts in the region adding that sustained funding, enhanced surveillance and community engagement is key to contain the voracious pests effectively.

The greater horn of African region has been grappling with desert locust invasion since 2019 amid threat to food security for subsistence farmers and pastoralists.

According to IGAD, the region is facing the threat of recurrent infestation by the pests amid favourable ecological conditions such as regular rainfall and lush vegetation that is ideal for their breeding.