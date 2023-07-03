East African bloc seeks to spur regional integration

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, has launched a special initiative to spur people-to-people exchanges between Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The initiative, dubbed IGAD Train Mission for Regional Collaboration, is a joint Ethiopia-Djibouti collaboration under the leadership of IGAD, marking a significant step towards promoting regional integration and further fostering friendship and cooperation between the two countries, according to IGAD.

Executive Secretary of IGAD Workneh Gebeyehu said during the launching ceremony Sunday that Ethiopia is land-linked to Djibouti and has long relied on Djibouti’s ports for imports and exports, with approximately 95 percent of its trade passing through these vital gateways.

He said the interconnection of key infrastructure, such as transportation, telecommunications, trade and investment, security, electric power and water resources, has further strengthened their bond.

“As the saying goes, A good neighbor is more valuable than treasure. The people of Ethiopia and Djibouti have demonstrated the true essence of this proverb because they view each other’s countries as second homes and both proudly act as lifelong ambassadors to the country of the other, illustrating the depth of their mutual understanding and goodwill,” Gebeyehu said.

He said one remarkable testament to this interdependence is the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway.

“This railway has not only facilitated economic and social growth, but through positive migration and human mobility, has also brought the people of Djibouti and Ethiopia closer together,” Gebeyehu said.

The IGAD Train Mission for Regional Collaboration is said to enhance the multifaceted ties between the two Horn of Africa countries in the areas of migration and mobility, people-to-people relations, business, investment and tourism. Enditem