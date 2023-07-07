East African business body calls for reforms to enhance trade in region

The East African Business Council (EABC), an apex body of business associations of the private sector and corporates from East African countries on Thursday launched its policy advocacy agenda 2023/2024 that called for reforms to address key challenges hindering the seamless flow of goods, services, and investments within the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc.

Launching the policy, Francoise Uwumukiza, the chairperson of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Committee on Agriculture, Tourism, and Natural Resources, called for the elimination of non-tariff barriers, especially on agricultural products, to enhance food security. The EALA is the legislative arm of the EAC.

Rwabwogo Businge, the EABC board member, said the EABC, in collaboration with development partners and the governments of the EAC member states, aims to drive meaningful change and foster an enabling business environment in the region.

The EABC said in a statement that one of the critical areas of focus for the EABC policy advocacy agenda 2023/2024 is the implementation of the EAC Common External Tariff (CET) 2022 Version. Enditem