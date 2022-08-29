East African business body calls for removal of restrictions to boost trade

The East African Business Council (EABC) has called for a roadmap for the removal of restrictions to boost trade in services in the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

The EABC said in a statement late Thursday that under the common market protocol, EAC member states made commitments to liberalize seven priority service sectors of business, communications, distribution, education, financial, tourism and travel, and transport.

John Bosco Kalisa, the EABC chief executive officer, said legally all restrictions in the liberalized seven service sectors that were maintained by the EAC member states in their schedule of commitment should have been removed by December 2015.

The statement said Kalisa made the remarks at the virtual launch of the EABC barometer on trade-in services in the EAC region.

According to the statement, the EABC barometer shows professional services of legal, accounting, and auditing engineering have the highest number of restrictions.

“The EABC barometer shows a very positive trend, as EAC member states have committed to liberalizing 92 new sub-sectors under the revised schedule of progressive commitment,” Kalisa said.

The virtual launch of the EABC barometer on trade-in services was attended by over 85 business leaders and professional service providers from the EAC region and beyond, said the statement. Enditem