East African business body plans to upscale digital transformation

The East African Business Council (EABC) on Tuesday signed a partnership deal with the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology to bridge the skills gap and upscale the digital transformation of the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

A statement by the EABC issued at its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the partnership aims to improve collaboration on evidence research-based advocacy on agribusiness, health and industrial development across the EAC bloc to commercialize innovation and research.

“EABC will offer practical industrial placement for the academic in order to reduce skill mismatch and boost innovation toward a digital economy,” said John Bosco Kalisa, the EABC Chief Executive Officer.

“This partnership is built on shared values to solve societal problems, promote innovation and aspirations of Africa growth,” said Emmanuel Luoga, Vice-Chancellor of the Arusha-based Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology. Enditem