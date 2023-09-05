East African Community mourns over 48 civilians killed in clashes in DR Congo

The East African Community (EAC) on Monday mourned more than 48 civilians killed in clashes in Goma town in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following protests Wednesday last week.

A statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the EAC secretary-general Peter Mathuki has learned with deep sorrow the deaths of the civilians in eastern DRC.

The protests that led to the clashes had initially been outlawed by the local authorities, resulting in civilian and security personnel fatalities, several injuries and destruction of property, said the statement.

The statement said Mathuki on behalf of the EAC expressed deepest condolences to the families, friends and population of DRC who have lost their loved ones and wished for the quick recovery of those injured.

Mathuki urged the government of the DRC to conduct an independent investigation on the matter, said the statement.

The statement said insecurity due to armed groups’ activities within North Kivu has led to loss of lives and displacement of civilians into camps, resulting in agitations for expeditious resolution.

The statement said the EAC through the EAC Regional Force was working closely with the government of the DRC to restore peace and security in eastern DRC and ensure civilians were protected.

The EAC maintains a commitment to supporting the Congolese people and the government of the DRC in ensuring peace and stability returns in eastern DRC, said the statement.

DRC is a member of the EAC, together with Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.